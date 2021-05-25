WHO'S IN CONTROL? - JEWISH MONEY POWER!

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Jewish control of the world's money has put all our lives in danger. The Jewish controlled deep state who controls the persons and and institutions in the United States is racing to make their "final Solution" and enslave us forever. The next three months will determine if the Jewish cabal of money power can be more successful the next three months. We must stop their plans. We must fight their agents. We must secure our safety. Our lives and freedoms are in danger.