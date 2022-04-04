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At the Governor's House. Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 4th April, 2022.
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Why we go the Governor's house in every state, and the Governor General's house in Canberra.

Every Day.

Qld Governor's Residence, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

4th April, 2022.

In 2015 then Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech in front of the Senate Legal Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, exposing widespread paedophillia at the top levels of the Australian government and Judiciary.
Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent judges and politicians as paedophiles, including one former PM.

There is now a 90 year suppression order of the release of those names, why?

When the Commissioner was asked why they will not revisit the issue he said, "Because the public will lose confidence in the judiciary"

See Senator Heffernan's speech here - https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28

Later, Chairman Alby pays tribute to those still in Canberra, and former head of Trades Hall Canberra, John Wilson, tells it how it is.

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corruptionaustralianame the 28woods royal commissionsenator heffernanrelease the findings
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