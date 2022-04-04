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At the Governor's House. Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 4th April, 2022.
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51 views • April 04, 2022
Why we go the Governor's house in every state, and the Governor General's house in Canberra.
Every Day.
Qld Governor's Residence, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
4th April, 2022.
In 2015 then Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech in front of the Senate Legal Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, exposing widespread paedophillia at the top levels of the Australian government and Judiciary.
Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent judges and politicians as paedophiles, including one former PM.
There is now a 90 year suppression order of the release of those names, why?
When the Commissioner was asked why they will not revisit the issue he said, "Because the public will lose confidence in the judiciary"
See Senator Heffernan's speech here - https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
Later, Chairman Alby pays tribute to those still in Canberra, and former head of Trades Hall Canberra, John Wilson, tells it how it is.
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Every Day.
Qld Governor's Residence, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
4th April, 2022.
In 2015 then Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech in front of the Senate Legal Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, exposing widespread paedophillia at the top levels of the Australian government and Judiciary.
Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent judges and politicians as paedophiles, including one former PM.
There is now a 90 year suppression order of the release of those names, why?
When the Commissioner was asked why they will not revisit the issue he said, "Because the public will lose confidence in the judiciary"
See Senator Heffernan's speech here - https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
Later, Chairman Alby pays tribute to those still in Canberra, and former head of Trades Hall Canberra, John Wilson, tells it how it is.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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