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17 Intelligence Agencies Did Not Say Russia Hacked Election
Stefan Molyneux
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6 views • September 15, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3729/17-intelligence-agencies-did-not-say-russia-hacked-election-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3729-17-intelligence-agencies-did-not-say-russia-hacked-election

After the New York Times issued a retraction to the often repeated claim that 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies claim that the Russian government "Hacked The Election" - the Russia narrative is dead.

New York Times Retraction: "A White House Memo article on Monday about President Trump's deflections and denials about Russia referred incorrectly to the source of an intelligence assessment that said Russia orchestrated hacking attacks during last year's presidential election. The assessment was made by four intelligence agencies — the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. The assessment was not approved by all 17 organizations in the American intelligence community."

Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/25/us/politics/trumps-deflections-and-denials-on-russia-frustrate-even-his-allies.html

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