The General 1926 Movie

This movie is in the public domain (free to download by anyone). What people have been doing is arranging music (classical and otherwise) and slap a copyright on the musical arrangement. I added hymns to this silent movie; which has no sound whatsoever. It could have been better by matching the song (s) to the scene; a time-consuming endeavor.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.