The General 1926 Movie
This movie is in the public domain (free to download by anyone). What people have been doing is arranging music (classical and otherwise) and slap a copyright on the musical arrangement. I added hymns to this silent movie; which has no sound whatsoever. It could have been better by matching the song (s) to the scene; a time-consuming endeavor.

