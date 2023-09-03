Died Suddenly.

This a sad copulation of stories about vaccine injuries, or deaths that the mainstream media refuses to report upon. This is also about money, because the mainstream media, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, and FOX, all take advertising money from Big Pharma. This article does not go into that, not one word, but it should be known as you watch this video. It is the story of human beings who should be alive, healthy, and vibrant today.