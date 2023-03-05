Trance Warfare and Mass Hypnosis | The Revealing Ep. 12

This week on The Revealing join host Shavon Ayala and guest David Gosselin as they delve into PSYOPS, Neurolinguistic Programming and Nudging techniques utilized by our own intelligence agencies and government to control the masses.





Check out his series on Candian Partriot Press: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming; MindSpace, Psyops, and Cognitive Warfare: Winning the Battle for the Mind; How to De-Program Greta Thunberg; From Trance to Transcendence: Lessons for Saving a Dying Republic; and catch up with him on his substack here: https://davidgosselin.substack.com/p/…





