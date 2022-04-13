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Support a needy Soldier defending Christians
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81 views • April 13, 2022
Brother Alexis Bugnolo. From Rome Info Video.
Saint Francis of Assisi received the grace of his vocation when he donated his own armor and horse to a needy knight, on the way to fight in the Papal Army against the false pretender to the Throne of the Kingdom of Naples. So great in the sight of Jesus Christ is the charity shown to needy soldiers, that Brother Bugnolo explains how this grace can be yours also.
To respond to this appeal, go here -- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate-...
This video can be downloaded from here -- https://www.fromrome.info/2022/04/11/an-invitation-to-merit-a-great-grace-from-our-lord-jesus-christ/
Please share this video with all your friends who support our troops and police and who know how much soldiers need basic equipment.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRwEC2ObzTY
Saint Francis of Assisi received the grace of his vocation when he donated his own armor and horse to a needy knight, on the way to fight in the Papal Army against the false pretender to the Throne of the Kingdom of Naples. So great in the sight of Jesus Christ is the charity shown to needy soldiers, that Brother Bugnolo explains how this grace can be yours also.
To respond to this appeal, go here -- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate-...
This video can be downloaded from here -- https://www.fromrome.info/2022/04/11/an-invitation-to-merit-a-great-grace-from-our-lord-jesus-christ/
Please share this video with all your friends who support our troops and police and who know how much soldiers need basic equipment.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRwEC2ObzTY
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