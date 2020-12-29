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Destruction by Ignorance: CDC Comes Clean
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73 views • December 29, 2020
Episode #27, "Destruction by Ignorance: CDC Comes Clean"
In this episode, we will look at a report by the CDC on the effects of Pfizer & Moderna experimental vaccines. As of December 19, 2020, 2.8% of those injected suffered from severe adverse reaction. But, what does that mean? Listen and learn about health impact events and a patent for the new strain of the virus.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
In this episode, we will look at a report by the CDC on the effects of Pfizer & Moderna experimental vaccines. As of December 19, 2020, 2.8% of those injected suffered from severe adverse reaction. But, what does that mean? Listen and learn about health impact events and a patent for the new strain of the virus.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
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