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Creatives Chat with Fire Guy Ryan | Ep 74 Pt 1
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10 views • March 24, 2022
We have an in-depth chat with Fire Guy Ryan, a comic book aficionado and co-host of the Bags & Boards podcast on the ComicTom101 YouTube channel. Learn more about Ryan's podcast at: https://www.ComicTom101.com
We learn why Ryan got into comic books in the first place and how it eventually became a part of his livelihood; Ryan also shares what inspired him to become a writer.
We dive into the world of comic books, graphic novels, video games and manga and discuss the difference in the cultures of genres; the Top 10 comic books of 2021; being absorbed in stories; constructing our own stories; Top Recommendations; the story arc;
We also chat about Daredevil, Dune, Ice Cream Man and Two Moons... plus we learn how he got his nickname.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
We learn why Ryan got into comic books in the first place and how it eventually became a part of his livelihood; Ryan also shares what inspired him to become a writer.
We dive into the world of comic books, graphic novels, video games and manga and discuss the difference in the cultures of genres; the Top 10 comic books of 2021; being absorbed in stories; constructing our own stories; Top Recommendations; the story arc;
We also chat about Daredevil, Dune, Ice Cream Man and Two Moons... plus we learn how he got his nickname.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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