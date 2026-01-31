BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NWO: Another fake 'virus' called Nipah or 'Disease X' is here!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
681 followers
205 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark

Here we go again. It’s COVID-19 all over again. Expect new restrictions and new vaccines will be introduced for depopulation purposes. 

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavirusson of godyahabbadisease xelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysnipahfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
