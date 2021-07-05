© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRACLE ON LIVE TV - PEOPLE TRAPPED IN A FLOOD SAVED BY MAN WALKING ON WATER!!
Follow
2
Share
Report
220 views • July 05, 2021
This is another prime example of why I do not watch TV. It is not if it is BS it is only to what degree. Nothing ruins your flood live shot more than someone walking on water...3 inches deep. The watchdogs of the Republic have been turned into the lapdogs of the Elite and Politicians.
Source: TheScorpionFormula-News
Source: TheScorpionFormula-News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.