© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movimiento de Paz CRECE dentro de Rusia
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • March 09, 2022
Putin no esperaba esto. El movimiento de Paz esta creciendo dentro de Rusia. Su escuadrón de oligarcas están completamente en desacuerdo con la invasion de Ucrania. La ciudadania rusa tambien. Las estrategias milenarias de control hacia el grupo Solar de Humanos simplemente YA NO FUNCIONA. Si, tienen los tanques. Si, tienen el dinero. Si, tienen las leyes...pero este arroz aun se sigue cocinando...este maratón apenas acaba de comenzar. Bienvenida(o) a la nueva consciencia.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.