Crazy World EP46

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In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry talk about Joe Biden losing his ability to smell children because of Covid while the W.H.O.'s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus looks to declare Monkey Pox a Global Health Emergency. Other stories include: Creeping Corporatism, Suicide By Committee, How Many Corrupt LLC's Does It Take To Buy Hawaii? and much more.