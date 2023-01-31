https://gettr.com/post/p26v0eh4584

2023.01.31 For the Future of the New Federal State of China. There are only three key points to everything. Extermination of the CCP, and anti-vaccination, aka the "unvaccinated ethnic group". It is the new ethnic group of human beings we established called the unvaccinated. There is no difference in blood, religion, or skin colour. All unvaccinated belong to our group, the unvaccinated ethnic group. The third point is the spread of the faith, the spiritual world of all gods.

新中国联邦未来只有三件事情是一切的法门。灭共，反疫苗就是无苗族，是我们成立的人类的新族叫无苗族，没有血液，没有宗教，没有肤色的不同，只要无苗的都是咱一族，叫无苗族。第三传播信仰，万佛万神灵性的世界。