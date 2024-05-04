Create New Account
MORE! Soldiers taken Kotlyarivka on Kupyansk direction
The Prisoner
Russian unit of the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment announced full control of Kotlyarovka #kotlyarivka in Kupyansk direction, Kharkov. Active operations by Assault units of the 47th tank division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Army, succeeded in neutralizing Ukrainian forces and gaining a foothold in the settlement.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


Keywords
russiaukrainekotlyarovka

