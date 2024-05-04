Russian unit of the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment announced full control of Kotlyarovka #kotlyarivka in Kupyansk direction, Kharkov. Active operations by Assault units of the 47th tank division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Army, succeeded in neutralizing Ukrainian forces and gaining a foothold in the settlement.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.