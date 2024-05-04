Russian unit of the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment announced full control of Kotlyarovka #kotlyarivka in Kupyansk direction, Kharkov. Active operations by Assault units of the 47th tank division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Army, succeeded in neutralizing Ukrainian forces and gaining a foothold in the settlement.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/