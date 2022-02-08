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Are You Aware? - Illuminati [53] Indoctrination Plate 5 of 15 - By Thisprophecy
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17 views • February 08, 2022
Thisprophecy is a Youtube channel that tries to show us; among many other things; the colors; the signs and the symbols that the occultists use to communicate without the non-initiated in the occultism perceive (non-initiated in the occultism = 99, 99% of us).
If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
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If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
By,
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