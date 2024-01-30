Israel Moments | Ashkenazi Jews are Actually Gentiles

Israel Moment #49 - Ashkenazi Jews are Actually Gentiles

Hello this is Pastor Steven Anderson from Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona. Today I want to talk about Genesis chapter 10, verses 2 through 5 where the Bible reads "The sons of Japheth; Gomer, and Magog, and Madai, and Javan, and Tubal, and Meshech, and Tiras. And the sons of Gomer; Ashkenaz, and Riphath, and Togarmah. And the sons of Javan; Elishah, and Tarshish, Kittim, and Dodanim. By these were the isles of the GENTILES divided in their lands; every one after his tongue, after their families, in their nations." Now the reason that I read those scriptures to you, is that they clearly state that Ashkenazi is one of the Gentile nations.

Now, 80 to 85% of today's so-called "jewry", those who claim to be Jews today...80-85% of them are what is known as "Ashkenazi Jews". An "Ashkenazi Jew" is so named because he primarily descends from this guy in the Bible named "Ashkenaz", which is clearly listed as one of the Gentile nations. Now the reason for this is that there was a nation of people who were of Japheth, who were Europeans, white people known as "the Khazars". And in the eighth century after Christ, the whole nation of the Khazars turned unto Judaism, they converted unto the religion of Judaism. Of course it is a false, Christ-rejecting religion. And for a few hundred years, the empire of the Khazars was a power in eastern Europe, and they followed the religion of Judaism. But eventually they were defeated by the Russians, and they were scattered into eastern Europe. And so a lot of the eastern European "Jews" today, are the descendants of the Khazars. And in fact, DNA testing has even confirmed that the Ashkenazi Jews have about 80% of their genetics, and 80% of their ancestry from Europeans. And the other 20% would be middle eastern.

So, today's so-called "Jews", the Ashkenazi's, which again, like I said, is 80-85% of so-called Jews in the world today. AND, it is the primary type of Jew that immigrated into the nation of Israel in Palestine. And it is also the primary type of Jew that is living in the United States today by far. So these Ashkenazi "Jews", according to the Bible, are actually Gentiles. And I'm not the one calling them "Ashkenazi Jews", you can even go to wikipedia and type in "Ashkenazi Jews", and it will explain these things to you. You can talk to a Rabbi, and you can talk to whoever you want, and you'll find out that these Ashkenazi "Jews" are the descendants of converts to Judaism. And the reason that that is significant is that a lot of Christian Zionists today, they claim that these "Jews" are God's chosen people, because of the fact that they descend from Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. But in reality, they don't descend from Abraham, Isaac and Jacob any more than you or I do, okay? They have some blood mixed in from Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, from intermarrying with other Jews, but so do the rest of us Europeans. Primarily they are white Europeans. They are not middle eastern Jews. And that's why when you look at those in Hollywood today that are so-called "Jews", they don't look like middle eastern people, they look like white people, because they are the descendants of WHITE converts to Judaism, Caucasian converts, Khazars... That's why they're called Ashkenazi because they are of Japheth. They're primarily descended from the GENTILES.

Main Scripture/s Genesis 10:2-5

