In a world where we have been duped into believing that everyone’s individual truth must be accepted and embraced, even at the expense of facts and reality, I suppose the statement “there is no defense for what they do,” could apply to many people, entities, and organizations. But as the virtue-signaling globalist Left in the United States continues to turn a blind eye to the lethal dangers streaming by the tens of thousands over our open borders each month, it’s time to over-state the blatantly obvious.

There is no defense, no rationale, no excuse for the US federal government–as well as the many state, county, and local governments–to do absolutely nothing to thwart and, in fact, facilitate, in many cases, the entry into our Republic of criminal gangs from Venezuela, El Salvador, and Mexico. With every passing day, they embed themselves into our country like roaches in a tenement building.

This is not about extending a benevolent hand to Third World downtrodden in an effort to help them live better. This is about well-financed and organized criminal gangs–aided by foe governments to the United States–strategically rooting themselves in our country to occupy and profiteer from their chosen trades: Drug and human trafficking through the use of obscene and horrific uses of violence.

