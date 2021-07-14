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AVOID SHIPPING CONTAINER SCAM, used Semi Trailers are better
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308 views • July 14, 2021
Јоhn Daniel - From July 2021
This guy needs his own brighteon.com channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZO1BO_wWbsfDrWfOzccQDA
See the AC video for more info on my Semi Trailer https://youtu.be/tD8XpFjVybo
LOOK - TINY HOUSE BUILDERS YOU GOTTA SEE! https://bit.ly/31tJMof
SOLAR BATTERIES - Avoid Lithium, factually they have a short life, are over hyped, and 4 times the cost. Get the DEKA SOLAR or Duracell B-903-L16 that actually last a REAL 10 YEARS. Made by East Penn, sold by Batteries+ as a Duracell for less. https://bit.ly/2wv1VXd Order online, pick up for cheaper.
**Things used in other videos, https://amzn.to/2EaPFwx & SEE Ali-EXPRESS DIRECT https://bit.ly/2JjLuAM my insider deals, Open Parts Sourcing for my videos is https://ebay.to/33UhYt4 or https://amzn.to/2EaPFwx & Discount sites direct https://bit.ly/2Hs1TUh its my share link to Ali Express
https://bit.ly/2S0Ffqj
*Highest quality WN100 factory made 100 watt solar panels https://bit.ly/3krCtpa OR see 5 bus bar 100W solar panels https://bit.ly/3hMWDZ0 or https://ebay.to/2RHr9cg
#1 Coffee in the Shop By COMMUNITY Coffee
On some Amazon Associate links I earn a percent point from qualifying purchases
GE-500 http://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/Igjt80g 3 or 5 blade Wind turbine source
Hard to find trailer parts https://bit.ly/39fLdK4
Off Grid Incubators provided via https://amzn.to/34CbNLM
REAL Gaina Ceramic Coatings is https://amzn.to/2RFyYiD
#PokyBuildsIt #MyBatteriesPlus #AliExpressMe
This guy needs his own brighteon.com channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZO1BO_wWbsfDrWfOzccQDA
See the AC video for more info on my Semi Trailer https://youtu.be/tD8XpFjVybo
LOOK - TINY HOUSE BUILDERS YOU GOTTA SEE! https://bit.ly/31tJMof
SOLAR BATTERIES - Avoid Lithium, factually they have a short life, are over hyped, and 4 times the cost. Get the DEKA SOLAR or Duracell B-903-L16 that actually last a REAL 10 YEARS. Made by East Penn, sold by Batteries+ as a Duracell for less. https://bit.ly/2wv1VXd Order online, pick up for cheaper.
**Things used in other videos, https://amzn.to/2EaPFwx & SEE Ali-EXPRESS DIRECT https://bit.ly/2JjLuAM my insider deals, Open Parts Sourcing for my videos is https://ebay.to/33UhYt4 or https://amzn.to/2EaPFwx & Discount sites direct https://bit.ly/2Hs1TUh its my share link to Ali Express
https://bit.ly/2S0Ffqj
*Highest quality WN100 factory made 100 watt solar panels https://bit.ly/3krCtpa OR see 5 bus bar 100W solar panels https://bit.ly/3hMWDZ0 or https://ebay.to/2RHr9cg
#1 Coffee in the Shop By COMMUNITY Coffee
On some Amazon Associate links I earn a percent point from qualifying purchases
GE-500 http://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/Igjt80g 3 or 5 blade Wind turbine source
Hard to find trailer parts https://bit.ly/39fLdK4
Off Grid Incubators provided via https://amzn.to/34CbNLM
REAL Gaina Ceramic Coatings is https://amzn.to/2RFyYiD
#PokyBuildsIt #MyBatteriesPlus #AliExpressMe
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