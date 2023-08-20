Create New Account
Renowned heart specialist Dr. Peter McCullough discusses the scale of the myocarditis problem post vaccine.
"There is a massive literature. Two prospective cohort studies, one by Mansur again, the other one by Burien and Mueller. Show the rate of heart damage when assessed before and after taking a shot, second and third shots respectively, in those studies 2.5%. 2.5% in. A large population 2/3 of the world is a big number of people."

By way of context for this video, please review this video below which is what Dr. McCullough is discussing:

A Frightening Montage of Unexplainable Deaths in 2023

There have been many public examples of unexplained deaths so far in 2023. Here are a few of the most notable.


