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38. MMS COMUSAV SINGLE: Chlorine Dioxide vs. Covid...Irrifutable Evidence (Subtitled)
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240 views • September 18, 2020
I'm changing my format of the COMUSAV videos to single presentations so that they can be shorter and more concise presentations. (Also, because youtube is not allowing the full conferences to be used on their site...Doctors banned again fromgiving their data) Anyway, here is Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alonso from Mexico telling how they treated 62 covid-19 patients with details about their conditions and extensive data on their recovery. The result, 100% recovery with the patients and 100% prevention for the doctors taking it.
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