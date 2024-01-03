Death Better Plan Ahead

Passing into Eternity, absolutely nothing should matter to you knowing what awaits you in Heaven. Music by Send Rain





3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, 4 To an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you, 5 Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. 1 Peter 1:3-5 (KJV)





Reservations are made, Fight, Hotel, ride to the Airport, You are ready





It is the same way getting ready to step into eternity.





13 Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ; 14 As obedient children, not fashioning yourselves according to the former lusts in your ignorance: 15 But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; 16 Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy. 1 Peter 1:13-16 (KJV)





You keep an eye on the clock anticipating your departure to the Airport.





So you keep an eye on your manner of life anticipating your departure to Heaven





17 And if ye call on the Father, who without respect of persons judgeth according to every man's work, pass the time of your sojourning here in fear:

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943