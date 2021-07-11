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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #312 AVOID THESE ACTIVITIES AFTER YOUR COVID KILL SHOTS!
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311 views • July 11, 2021
mRNA kill shots make you unhealthy and you can't get healthy for a certain amount of time after the injection. Time bomb to injury and maybe a death sentence! How many have died and got injuried because this wasn't known to them?
ENewsTrends:
MOH of Singapore recommends mRNA vaccine patients stay away from strenuous physical activities for a week.
ENewsTrends:
MOH of Singapore recommends mRNA vaccine patients stay away from strenuous physical activities for a week.
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