A Cascade of Crises Lined Up in the Pipeline: Each One Comes With a Rollback of Rights - RFK Jr.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"[The government declares], 'We're protecting you from X,' and it could be a germ one day. It could be Putin the next day; it could be China the day after that. It could be Saddam Hussein, and every time they do it, they pass another version of the Patriot Act."
Full Video: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-defender-show/Ep4eLpO-nd