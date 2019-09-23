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Ep. 64 - The Truth About the Federal Income Tax and the Sixteenth Amendment
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151 views • September 23, 2019
What would you say if I told you the federal income tax is unconstitutional? You most likely would say, "How can that be? I thought we have a constitutional amendment that covers the income tax?"
In this episode we are going to examine a perspective that you’ve likely never heard before and look at the truth about the federal income tax and the Sixteenth Amendment. You may be surprised to know that the manner in which the federal income tax is levied may not be in compliance with the Sixteenth Amendment nor with Supreme Court opinions on income tax cases.
In this episode we are going to examine a perspective that you’ve likely never heard before and look at the truth about the federal income tax and the Sixteenth Amendment. You may be surprised to know that the manner in which the federal income tax is levied may not be in compliance with the Sixteenth Amendment nor with Supreme Court opinions on income tax cases.
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