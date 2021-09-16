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30-Day Challenge Weekly Inspiration Video : Vol 1
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30-DAY CHALLENGE WEEKLY INSPIRATION VIDEO : VOL 1
In your daily life, it is important for you to have a goal. It is going to be a lot of work to reach the goal but once you get there, the reward is going to be worth it. For some people with blogs, the goal is to continue blogging on a regular basis. To help people achieve that goal, we are here to keep you motivated to reach that goal.
Our way to do this is by using the 30 day challenge format.
30 day challenge level I : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
30 day challenge level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
30 day challenge level 3 : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
30 day challenge level 4 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iv--relationships-life-the-self-and-coivd
Also every Monday release a special Monday challenge that you can win 15 HIVE, just by making a buzz about a specific topic and letting us know!
Our Monday mission : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-53
We want do everything we can to keep you inspired and motivated post exciting content. If you have other ideas for challenges or games let us know down below in the comments or reach out to us and discord. We want to hear from you!
Thanks are being part of our community and stay tuned tomorrow for on the spot, spot on reward summary.
- The
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
In your daily life, it is important for you to have a goal. It is going to be a lot of work to reach the goal but once you get there, the reward is going to be worth it. For some people with blogs, the goal is to continue blogging on a regular basis. To help people achieve that goal, we are here to keep you motivated to reach that goal.
Our way to do this is by using the 30 day challenge format.
30 day challenge level I : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
30 day challenge level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
30 day challenge level 3 : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
30 day challenge level 4 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iv--relationships-life-the-self-and-coivd
Also every Monday release a special Monday challenge that you can win 15 HIVE, just by making a buzz about a specific topic and letting us know!
Our Monday mission : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-53
We want do everything we can to keep you inspired and motivated post exciting content. If you have other ideas for challenges or games let us know down below in the comments or reach out to us and discord. We want to hear from you!
Thanks are being part of our community and stay tuned tomorrow for on the spot, spot on reward summary.
- The
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
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