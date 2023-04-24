Forgotten Heroes: The Struggle for Veteran Benefits for Spouses and Family Members

The Richard Leonard Show





Apr 23, 2023





In this episode of the Richard Leonard show I are joined by Tori Seals, a Gold Star spouse who shares about navigating the complex and confusing process of securing benefits for surviving family members.





https://www.veteran-warriors.org/20023-vw-pcafc-recommendations





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/

Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2k1aq0-forgotten-heroes-the-struggle-for-veteran-benefits-for-spouses-and-family-m.html



