INSANE! WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY! - Biden DENIES There's A Crisis! - NEW Cashless Society IMMINENT

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the insane rate of inflation as the Federal Reserve attempts to claim that inflation is only 8.6% despite prices in SOME cases going up more than 100% year over year and the 1980s measurement of inflation showing closer to 20%.

Meanwhile, if we don't focus on government numbers and instead focus on what we're actually seeing in the stores, inflation is clearly over 25% and likely the worst it's been in American history.

Also, President Biden loses it during a speech, screaming "I don't want to hear anymore about reckless spending! We're changing lives!"

Yes, he's certainly helping to change lives by spending trillions and giving it to Ukraine while millions suffer in poverty.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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