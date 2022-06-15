INSANE! WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY! - Biden DENIES There's A Crisis! - NEW Cashless Society IMMINENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BECOME A CLIENT of Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor HERE:https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
And get NEWS from Tim HERE:
https://www.TheLibertyAdvisorShow.com
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
COME ON OUT To The Red Pill Expo, 2022 & SAVE Money On Your Tickets At THIS Link:
https://www.redpillexpo.org/ref/146/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the insane rate of inflation as the Federal Reserve attempts to claim that inflation is only 8.6% despite prices in SOME cases going up more than 100% year over year and the 1980s measurement of inflation showing closer to 20%.
Meanwhile, if we don't focus on government numbers and instead focus on what we're actually seeing in the stores, inflation is clearly over 25% and likely the worst it's been in American history.
Also, President Biden loses it during a speech, screaming "I don't want to hear anymore about reckless spending! We're changing lives!"
Yes, he's certainly helping to change lives by spending trillions and giving it to Ukraine while millions suffer in poverty.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022