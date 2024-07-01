BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Heavy clashes reported between Syrians and the Turkish army north of Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 10 months ago

Heavy clashes reported between Syrians and the Turkish army north of Syria.

More on Turkey, today:

Following an emergency landing in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday, an Israeli El AI flight was denied refueling. Turkish personnel at Antalya Airport refused to refuel airplane LY5102 before it took off for "Israel", Israeli media reported.

"Local workers refused to refuel the company's plane, even though it was a medical case," the report stated, adding that the jet flew to Rhodes, Greece, where "it will refuel before taking off to Israel," according to the airline.

Israeli media reported that Turkish authorities informed the Foreign Ministry that the plane would be permitted to refuel, but this did not happen. Because the jet was wasting gasoline on the runway to keep air conditioning and other systems operational, it decided to take off for Rhodes to refuel there.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy