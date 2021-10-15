© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frisco store owner uses name of Jesus to stop robber
Follow
2
Share
Report
134 views • October 15, 2021
Frisco store owner uses name of Jesus to stop robber
By dallasnews
2:34 AM on Jan 14, 2010 CST
"I got mad," said the 57-year old, pursing her lips. "The Texas part of me was challenged. So I pointed my finger and said, 'In the name of Jesus, you get out of my store. I bind you by the power of the Holy Spirit."
dallasnews.com/news/2010/01/14/frisco-store-owner-uses-name-of-jesus-to-stop-robber/
Jesus defeats armed robber
Tom Phillips
Thursday 11 Feb 2010 8:48 am
This CCTV image shows Marian Chadwick ordering the armed robber out of her shop in Frisco, Texas. Suspect Gabriel Cabello burst into the crafts boutique in January, pointed a gun and demanded money. But Chadwick simply pointed back and said: In the name of Jesus, you get out of my store. I bind you by the power of the Holy Spirit. The robber then slowly backed away, before fleeing the store empty-handed. ‘It was just like this whole store filled with the power of God,’ said told local TV station KDFW Fox 4. Police believe the bandit may be the same man who has robbed more than 13 other stores this month.
metro.co.uk/2010/02/11/jesus-defeats-armed-robber-93906/
By dallasnews
2:34 AM on Jan 14, 2010 CST
"I got mad," said the 57-year old, pursing her lips. "The Texas part of me was challenged. So I pointed my finger and said, 'In the name of Jesus, you get out of my store. I bind you by the power of the Holy Spirit."
dallasnews.com/news/2010/01/14/frisco-store-owner-uses-name-of-jesus-to-stop-robber/
Jesus defeats armed robber
Tom Phillips
Thursday 11 Feb 2010 8:48 am
This CCTV image shows Marian Chadwick ordering the armed robber out of her shop in Frisco, Texas. Suspect Gabriel Cabello burst into the crafts boutique in January, pointed a gun and demanded money. But Chadwick simply pointed back and said: In the name of Jesus, you get out of my store. I bind you by the power of the Holy Spirit. The robber then slowly backed away, before fleeing the store empty-handed. ‘It was just like this whole store filled with the power of God,’ said told local TV station KDFW Fox 4. Police believe the bandit may be the same man who has robbed more than 13 other stores this month.
metro.co.uk/2010/02/11/jesus-defeats-armed-robber-93906/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.