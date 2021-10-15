Frisco store owner uses name of Jesus to stop robber

By dallasnews

2:34 AM on Jan 14, 2010 CST

"I got mad," said the 57-year old, pursing her lips. "The Texas part of me was challenged. So I pointed my finger and said, 'In the name of Jesus, you get out of my store. I bind you by the power of the Holy Spirit."

dallasnews.com/news/2010/01/14/frisco-store-owner-uses-name-of-jesus-to-stop-robber/



Jesus defeats armed robber

Tom Phillips

Thursday 11 Feb 2010 8:48 am

This CCTV image shows Marian Chadwick ordering the armed robber out of her shop in Frisco, Texas. Suspect Gabriel Cabello burst into the crafts boutique in January, pointed a gun and demanded money. But Chadwick simply pointed back and said: In the name of Jesus, you get out of my store. I bind you by the power of the Holy Spirit. The robber then slowly backed away, before fleeing the store empty-handed. ‘It was just like this whole store filled with the power of God,’ said told local TV station KDFW Fox 4. Police believe the bandit may be the same man who has robbed more than 13 other stores this month.

metro.co.uk/2010/02/11/jesus-defeats-armed-robber-93906/