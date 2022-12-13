Patriot Underground Roundtable with Kerry Cassidy and Gene Decode

Patriots, I feel we are being distracted. The National Guards are clearing out baddies on terra firma. The Alliance armies are clearing out baddies below ground. They are the ones with $billions of underground warfare training and special advanced technologies. Only Kerry and Gene are talking about the battle with the Greys, Dracos and Reptillians. That is the real hold up. That's where they have to be 100% successful or this problem will just come back. The Aliens are the root of the child trafficking and the control of us through the Khazarian Mafia and their world wide web of evil. Until the problem of what's under us is done, then we will not see the closure of what we are waiting for, imho. God speed to and bless the Alliance troops, the National Guard and their families. We owe a debt to them today and every day.
Many thx to Kerry and Gene. Speaking for myself, Kerry has many times enunciated the feelings I have had inside of me, but I couldn't vocalize.
What we hear, I feel, from other Truthers is merely a smoke screen. Look at this and that. Distractions. Cheer leaders. Rah, rah, rah. Sis boom bah. As long as I don't see the big markers, I feel there is no reason to get riled up. Pope croaking, Charle da Turd offed, 3 Gorges dam, stock market crash, Nuke scare, Rods of God- Nada. From my vantage point, we are still far away. Or so it seems to me.
It must happen this way. I see this now from the Reptillian angle. Hang in there. Aloha, harrier
Devils Mountain in
Ukraine: Reptilian Hive
Crimean Pyramids & Energetic Region of Khazaria
Nazi & Aldebaran Connection
Grey NT Presence Discovered In Mexico
Direct Engagements With NT Battalions
Alliance Flooding Tunnels & DUMBs
Scion Home Star & Creating Mercabic Fields
Bakhumt Ukraine Intel: Underground War
Hitler’s True Identity: Rothschild Illegitimate Child
Albert Pike Crafted The Alien Agenda: WW1-3
Augmented Alliance: Off-World Groups Unite
What COVID Really Is: An AI Delivery System
Expanding & Hollow Earth
Harnessing The Energy Of The Human Race
Falkland Islands & Black Goo
The Agenda Behind Gold Acquisition
Clones & Androids Emerging Among Us
Elon Musk’s Desire To Merge Humanity With AI
The Battle For Free Will Survival
Inside The AI Wars: The Nazi Takeover
The Twitter Files & Awakening Humanity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.