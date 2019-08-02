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MOTHER OF GOD - TAKE SERIOUSLY THESE WARNINGS
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16 views • August 02, 2019
Children, return to My Son, do not remain within the deceptions of Satan. You are living through the beginning of the great suffering of this generation. Events of Nature of one kind or another are occurring throughout the Earth, seeking to find the acknowledgement that human beings must offer to their Creator, THEREFORE I REQUEST FROM YOU PROMPT REPENTANCE OF YOUR SINS AND THAT YOU TAKE THE LIFE THAT GOD HAS GIVEN YOU WITH GREAT SERIOUSNESS.
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