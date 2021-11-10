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Domestic Terrorism Is Not The Real Threat
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1 view • November 10, 2021
Over the past Halloween weekend, a red alert quietly went off in Northern Virginia informing the public of the possibility of a terrorist attack from an activated ISIS cell that had been sitting dormant in the United States.
As Biden’s open border handlers ramp up a war against American citizens deeming them domestic terrorists for thought crimes. Mexican drug cartels are controlling more American territory.
The road to chaos has been paved with the Democrat’s Marxist subterfuge. Either we respond with the lightning rod of justice and reclaim our dying Republic or slowly boil past the point of no return.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
As Biden’s open border handlers ramp up a war against American citizens deeming them domestic terrorists for thought crimes. Mexican drug cartels are controlling more American territory.
The road to chaos has been paved with the Democrat’s Marxist subterfuge. Either we respond with the lightning rod of justice and reclaim our dying Republic or slowly boil past the point of no return.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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