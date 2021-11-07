© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Bless America-Star Spangled Banner As You've Never Heard It
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • November 07, 2021
A story of how our national anthem came to be.
Someone put a video together for this audio and upload it, so here it is.
Yes, the maker is aware some info isn't exactly right.
Here's a link to one of many sources for info on the true story: https://tinyurl.com/yb6laets
Hope you enjoy the message of this video though. God Bless America!
*I don't own the audio or pics and the flag video that I that is towards the end belongs to FarWestTexas.
Someone put a video together for this audio and upload it, so here it is.
Yes, the maker is aware some info isn't exactly right.
Here's a link to one of many sources for info on the true story: https://tinyurl.com/yb6laets
Hope you enjoy the message of this video though. God Bless America!
*I don't own the audio or pics and the flag video that I that is towards the end belongs to FarWestTexas.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.