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Soil Testing Our Off Grid Homestead Dirt | Part 1 | Episode 7
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55 views • March 12, 2022
Today is part 1 of 2 about soil analysis and we will give a live demo of how you can do it at home for free with just a few basic items.
First of all we need to give a big HUGE shout out and THANK YOU to Rob at Little House Off Grid...check out his channel here:
https://youtube.com/c/LittleHouseOnTheRoad
for spotlighting our brand new channel…He’s got a great channel and was a big inspiration for us! We appreciate Rob and are excited to pay it forward for other new YouTubers the way Rob did for us!
Rob also has another great comedy/satire channel called Off Grid News! Check it out here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9sv7KQQz-q6-dY93XFZHw
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
What is a soil test and why is it important? A soil test, or soil analysis, is measuring your soil’s nutrients, physical, chemical, and biological properties.
We took a sample of soil from our property because it was important for us to know soil structure and drainage for growing and clay to sand ratio for possible use as a building material.
There are many reasons for needing a soil test:
For growing crops and knowing what your soil needs/amendments and to see if there is obvious visible mycelium in the soil.
Erosion/retention/absorption/compaction/contaminants; movement through clay, sand, loam, etc.
Using the soil as a resource for a building material (1.5 to 2 parts sand to 1 part clay); swales & berms
It may be required for your building permit and it could be required for a septic or well.
When should soil testing be done? Soil testing can be done any time of year, but fall is preferable.
Wondering how to get information about your soil?
1. Perform a free at home soil test. This will only show you a few of the physical properties of your soil including organics, clay, silt, and sand.
3. Check with your county because they may offer free or lost cost testing or information.
3. Order a professional soil analysis. This is a chemical process that is much more robust and will show you your soil’s nutrients, physical, chemical, and biological properties. They typically cost $800 - $2200
4. Often gardening centers have inexpensive soil testing kits for around $30.
5. Go to the USDA National Cooperative Soil Survey website here:
https://websoilsurvey.nrcs.usda.gov/app/WebSoilSurvey.aspx
HOW TO PERFORM A FREE AT-HOME SOIL TEST
What you need: Your soil (about a cup is adequate), a glass jar, water (about 1-2 cups is good), and some liquid dish soap (around one-quarter to one half a teaspoon).
Add the soil, water, and liquid dish to the glass jar and stir well to come. Let the jar sit for a minimum of 48 hours (or until the layers settle).
Thanks for watching today…stay tuned for part 2 of soil testing and see the results of our soil test!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
First of all we need to give a big HUGE shout out and THANK YOU to Rob at Little House Off Grid...check out his channel here:
https://youtube.com/c/LittleHouseOnTheRoad
for spotlighting our brand new channel…He’s got a great channel and was a big inspiration for us! We appreciate Rob and are excited to pay it forward for other new YouTubers the way Rob did for us!
Rob also has another great comedy/satire channel called Off Grid News! Check it out here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9sv7KQQz-q6-dY93XFZHw
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
What is a soil test and why is it important? A soil test, or soil analysis, is measuring your soil’s nutrients, physical, chemical, and biological properties.
We took a sample of soil from our property because it was important for us to know soil structure and drainage for growing and clay to sand ratio for possible use as a building material.
There are many reasons for needing a soil test:
For growing crops and knowing what your soil needs/amendments and to see if there is obvious visible mycelium in the soil.
Erosion/retention/absorption/compaction/contaminants; movement through clay, sand, loam, etc.
Using the soil as a resource for a building material (1.5 to 2 parts sand to 1 part clay); swales & berms
It may be required for your building permit and it could be required for a septic or well.
When should soil testing be done? Soil testing can be done any time of year, but fall is preferable.
Wondering how to get information about your soil?
1. Perform a free at home soil test. This will only show you a few of the physical properties of your soil including organics, clay, silt, and sand.
3. Check with your county because they may offer free or lost cost testing or information.
3. Order a professional soil analysis. This is a chemical process that is much more robust and will show you your soil’s nutrients, physical, chemical, and biological properties. They typically cost $800 - $2200
4. Often gardening centers have inexpensive soil testing kits for around $30.
5. Go to the USDA National Cooperative Soil Survey website here:
https://websoilsurvey.nrcs.usda.gov/app/WebSoilSurvey.aspx
HOW TO PERFORM A FREE AT-HOME SOIL TEST
What you need: Your soil (about a cup is adequate), a glass jar, water (about 1-2 cups is good), and some liquid dish soap (around one-quarter to one half a teaspoon).
Add the soil, water, and liquid dish to the glass jar and stir well to come. Let the jar sit for a minimum of 48 hours (or until the layers settle).
Thanks for watching today…stay tuned for part 2 of soil testing and see the results of our soil test!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
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