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Iranian state TV breaks down Wave 90 of Operation True Promise 4 with maps and strike footage:
🇺🇸 US bases struck:
🔸 Zafra base UAE — advanced early warning radar destroyed
🔸Ali al-Salem, Kuwait — ammunition depots and hangars hit
🔸Ahmad al-Jaber, Kuwait — drone-ready hangars struck, the primary base for US offensive drones targeting Iran
🔸Al-Khor base struck
🔸Al-Azraq, Jordan — F-16 squadrons targeted ▪️ Amazon AWS cloud computing center in Manama struck directly
🇮🇱 Occupied territories:
🔸 Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva struck
🔸 Ben Gurion Airport — radars hit
🔸 Palmachim air base — Arrow, Stunner, and David's Sling systems struck
🔸Rafael military industries factory in northern occupied territories
🔸Southern occupied territories from Beer Sheva to Eilat struck
Drones downed over Iran: 2 MQ-9s + 1 Hermes 450 over Shiraz
🇮🇶 Iraqi resistance: 47 operations today
🇱🇧 Hezbollah: 45 operations since Thursday morning 200+
American personnel reported killed and wounded at one location.