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Local Democrat officials prepare to defy Trump's ICE crackdown
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15 views • February 17, 2020
Former U.S. Border Patrol chief and retired acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello breaks down the implications of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's announcement that he will not cooporate with ICE; discusses diversion $3.8 billion from the Pentagon to the border wall. #FoxNews
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