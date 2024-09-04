BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hamas video of Ori Danino, one of the 6 dead hostages
Hamas releases a video of Ori Danino, another one of the 6 dead hostages whose bodies the IDF bragged about rescuing.

 "You are trying to kill us one by one with failed rescue operations"

Another POW speaks from Gaza to the Zionist government, putting more pressure on the Zio-American decision makers and fueling the colonial population

The militant prisoner Ori Danino wasn't expecting the NATO warmongers to sacrifice him like a sheep; now he's surprised at the fact that his life means nothing to his colony.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
