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THE FIRST DOMINO: FAUCI ADVISER INDICTED
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
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Dr. David Morens, senior adviser to Anthony Fauci at NIAID, has been federally indicted on charges including conspiracy against the United States, destruction of federal records, and aiding and abetting. Emails obtained by Sen. Johnson's team show Morens discussing how to make emails "disappear" before FOIA searches and directing sensitive correspondence to private Gmail accounts. Rand Paul is now publicly calling for Fauci to be indicted before a May 11th prosecution deadline.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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