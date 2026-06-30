AMERICA 250 IS A FAILURE! - We Are Witnessing The Symbolic Collapse Of An Empire

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the America 250 state fair event on the National Mall in Washington, DC. As we've all seen, the event is not going well. Very few people are in the crowds, the displays look like they were ordered from Temu and the media is having a field day.





While the mainstream media takes a victory lap, not everything they're reporting regarding crowd sizes are true. There is context to the situation, however it is still far worse than the Trump administration claims it is.





With people getting baptized under an Israeli flag to arrests due to lude behavior at the event, this whole thing is going down like a historical joke.





On the 200th anniversary of the United States, crowds were huge and people were proud of their country. On the 250th, (while we don't yet know how big crowds could be on the 4th of July) people are generally uninterested. This is extremely symbolic of the fall of an empire and both the left and right are heavily involved in this demoralization ritual.





In this video, we explore the demoralization of the masses, the correlations with Ancient Rome and what people can do about it as we're Shanghaied into a new world order based in technocratic control.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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