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TvNI =Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, "
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70 views • September 10, 2021
Continued discussion on recent political and vaccine NEW$. Jim is BACK! Scott is Hot!! Holly is Spot on!
We clear-away the FOG in the airways!
From 32 minutes, we repeat the 9-11 segment on the Pentagon, now 'enhanced'
Note: Editing problem - from 19 min to 22.30 - that I couldn't correct - tech problems!
We clear-away the FOG in the airways!
From 32 minutes, we repeat the 9-11 segment on the Pentagon, now 'enhanced'
Note: Editing problem - from 19 min to 22.30 - that I couldn't correct - tech problems!
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