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EPISODE #35 DOOR TO DOOR NEEDLE NAZIS. MASS JAB CASUALTIES. FAKE UFO INVASION. IS THIS A SIMULATION?
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41 views • July 14, 2021
How I'd deal with door to door vax pushers. They're using Sarin gas on us to mimic covid-19 symptoms. Patents on corona virus and vaccines, Fauci tried to get one! The CDC is the enemy. Vax death and injury skyrocketing. History of profiteering on disease and vax. Fake UFO invasion planned. Are we living in a simulation?
Bill Hicks: it’s just a ride.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNEyLn1Zz_g
Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]
The latest thing that may stop the spike protein contamination is Dandelion leaves! I'm adding that to Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel as tea recomendations. Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: Iodine, zinc, CoQ10 and Quercetin as well as PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!
COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/
contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/
Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/
Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
Bill Hicks: it’s just a ride.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNEyLn1Zz_g
Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]
The latest thing that may stop the spike protein contamination is Dandelion leaves! I'm adding that to Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel as tea recomendations. Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: Iodine, zinc, CoQ10 and Quercetin as well as PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!
COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/
contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/
Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/
Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
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