Situation Update, Dec 9, 2022 - Why did Biden really release a notorious international arms dealer?

0:00 Intro

1:00 International Arms Dealer

8:20 Power Grid Sabotage

18:35 Cash Limits

26:55 Other News





- Nigeria forces limits on cash withdrawals from ATMs to push digital currency

- Brittney Griner prisoner swapped for "merchant of death" arms dealer

- Biden needs an arms dealer to sell weapons sent to Ukraine

- Weapons will be traded for cash, with kickbacks to the Biden regime

- Funding Ukraine is just another money laundering operation for corrupt Dems

- Power sabotage attacks expand into Oregon

- Power grid sabotage may have been carried out by CCP agents in the USA

- Hertz car rental company calls police on its own rental customers, has them charged with auto theft

- Ford tells customers of EV F-150 trucks to avoid using heaters in the winter

- Used car prices are collapsing

- 270,000 home owners who bought in 2022 are under water as housing prices fall

- Vaccinated people are SHEDDING spike protein toxins onto the unvaccinated

- Biden begins bailing out pension funds with $36 billion to the Teamsters

- This is part of effort to stimulate the ZOMBIE economy and delay total financial collapse





