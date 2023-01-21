🔲 Hip 2B Square: Square Peg & Sol Luckman Break Down Archaix, Isometrix, Errantry & 2023

👉 FULL SHOW NOTES HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY0A09Yi_4A&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 Square Peg in Her Own Words …

“I’ve been a writer since as far back as I can remember, so shortly after falling down the rabbit hole in 2008 (which was shortly after joining Facebook in 2007) I started blogging through the Facebook Notes app. I spent many years travelling the states, thinking people would join me in “opting out” of so many corrupt systems, & hoping to find a freedom-loving community to join. I was sadly disappointed in both regards, & settled in Helena, Montana, for a couple of years, during which, in 2015, I published a monthly alternative news bulletin. From 2016 to 2018, I did a short stint in prison for attempting to claim ownership of an abandoned, foreclosed house in Arizona, after which I settled in Nebraska, where I remain today. I have been working on my memory skills for a couple of years now, during which time I discovered simulation theory—most notably, Archaix!

“For over a decade, I’ve been fascinated by predictions, so upon learning about isometrics from Archaix, I barraged Jason Breshears with emails until I had it down! I find the maths to be the most convincing aspect of simulation theory à la Archaix. While at first I perhaps set out to debunk it, I ended up proving it correct. I began making my own videos on my YouTube channel (Square Peg Divergent) in June ’22 & quickly grew from a couple dozen subscribers then to 1520 today.

“In the past few months, I’ve added my own natural skills & insights to my isometrix, most notably my linguistic skills & the literal-ness I get from being autistic. I also enjoy taking other peoples’ predictions & runnin’ ’em through my date analytics & by this I was able to warn my subs about an impending Italian earthquake in November which happened just days later. I do live shows weekly & smaller presentations in between, as I’m continually mind-blown & fascinated by the amazing connections between ev-er-y-THING!”

