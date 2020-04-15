2020 Virus 23 | Ep.18 |The Perfect Storm | Fluoride | Glyophosphate | Aluminum | Wifi

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth#fluoride #glyophosphate #aluminum #wi-fiIn this episode we look at a very interesting interview with Dr Dietrich Klinghardt. He talks of a perfect storm for ill health and disease. The longer interview is also fascinating.Original of the video shown in this video:youtube.com/watch?v=mmk8WKT7pww&feature=youtu.beFull talk:youtu.be/4ml2S1mimPMSophia Health:sophiahi.comIf this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: