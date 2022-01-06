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Kazak, Australia... Going World Wide. Beast in Lockstep.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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351 views • January 06, 2022
Restriction of movement without pass, let that sink in. I truly pray that you are all at peace in Christ Jesus. His grace and peace be with you all! Hold Fast!
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-5...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/dozens-...

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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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