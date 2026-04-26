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$20,000 Gold?! The M2 Money Supply Warning You Can’t Ignore - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down the shocking reality behind inflation, the exploding M2 money supply, and why some economists are now projecting gold to reach $20,000 and silver to surge even higher. We cover how money printing is devaluing your dollar, the truth about how inflation is calculated, and why traditional savings strategies may be silently losing purchasing power. Dr. Elliott also explains why gold and silver have historically outpaced inflation and what this could mean for your financial future as economic pressures continue to build.


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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


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