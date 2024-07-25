We Are Victorious Over The Devil | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Church, the walk of victory is a challenge! A challenge because we have an enemy who is absolutely determined to steal, kill, and destroy our relationship with God through temptations and trials. Temptation is a fact of life and a force that all of us have to deal with. But the wonderful news of the Gospel is that there is ONE who has gone before us, faced every temptation that we will ever face, and conquered the enemy completely. Temptation in itself is not sin, it's an invitation to sin. The enemy wants to take as many people to hell as he possibly can. He is a cunning, adversary who will do whatever is necessary to derail us from walking in the victory that Jesus has provided for us. Church it is extremely important that we be wise about the way the devil works, so that you do not get caught up in any of his crazy schemes. We can walk in victory, we can refuse the temptations of the enemy, not in our own strength, but because of the One who saved us, redeemed us and who is constantly praying for us.





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/JWO2yO86F0Y?si=w8-96OGWbl18WvBT



