© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ripoff Report: Solar "door knocking" scams
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • September 25, 2021
Why is it that door-to-door solar companies charge so much? Watch this short video from our newest rep, Justin. He can help you understand your options, let's listen to a few of his insights.
For more information, visit our website.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
For more information, visit our website.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.