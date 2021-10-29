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Founder Of The Weather Channel - THERE IS NO CO2 (ANTHROPOGENIC) CAUSED CLIMATE CHANGE!!
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61 views • October 29, 2021
SOLAR AND MAGNETOSPHERIC DRIVEN - THE CO2 LEVELS ARE VERY LOW AT ABOUT 418 ppm - IT USED TO BE CLOSER TO 10,000 ppm. THE EARTH WAS MUCH WETTER AND GREENER BACK THEN.
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